Ellenbecker Investment Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

