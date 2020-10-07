Ellenbecker Investment Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $160.04. 26,795,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,530,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

