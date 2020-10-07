Ellenbecker Investment Group Decreases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.48. 1,959,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,760. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

