Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.58 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. 898,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.