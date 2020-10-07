Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $438,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 102,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 15,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,119,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,099,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

