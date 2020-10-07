Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $65.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 27.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after purchasing an additional 405,545 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.69. 273,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.58 and a 200-day moving average of $309.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

