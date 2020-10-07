Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $239,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $519,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $231,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.36. 951,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $455.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

