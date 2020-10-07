Ellenbecker Investment Group Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.