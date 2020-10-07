Ellenbecker Investment Group Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.82.

LOW traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.47. 2,575,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

