Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases Shares of 465 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.20. The company had a trading volume of 547,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $339.02 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.