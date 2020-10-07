Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.61.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.42. 424,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

