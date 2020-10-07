Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

