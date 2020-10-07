Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 100 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,390,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.74.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $691.80. The stock had a trading volume of 449,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,945. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $688.19 and a 200 day moving average of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.