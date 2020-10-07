Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 240 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

NYSE HD traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.79. 3,414,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.44. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

