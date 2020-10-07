Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 344 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.55. 1,769,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,907. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

