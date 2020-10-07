Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 3,777 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,276. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

