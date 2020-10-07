Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 7,244 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 11.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 32,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $219.97. 52,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

