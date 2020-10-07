Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 374,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,739. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

