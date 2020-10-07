Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after buying an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

