Empire State Realty OP (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Down 1.9%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.31. 8,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

