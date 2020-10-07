Energo Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Energo has a market capitalization of $130,753.65 and $29.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.24 or 0.04856353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031944 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

