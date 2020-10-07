ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:E traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,275. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ENI will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ENI by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

