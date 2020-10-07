Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE EBF opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.49%.

In related news, Director Barbara T. Clemens acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,912.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,038.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

