Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $805.93

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $805.93 and last traded at $804.55, with a volume of 12506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $790.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.40.

Get Equinix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 79.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,319,000 after buying an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Equinix by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.