Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,396. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

