Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,396. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.