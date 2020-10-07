ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $16.59 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and $101,702.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.06 or 0.04888287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.