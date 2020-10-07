ERC20 Price Hits $0.0152 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $120,272.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.62 or 0.04829919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032181 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.