Espers Hits 24 Hour Volume of $126.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Espers has a market capitalization of $628,100.53 and $126.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,603.24 or 1.00054894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00614104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00999015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00105936 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

