Espers Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Espers has a total market cap of $857,781.72 and approximately $489.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,668.05 or 1.00011752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00619709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.01025603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004864 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

