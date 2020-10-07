Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating Sells 6,095 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald C. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,867. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

