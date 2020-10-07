EXMR Price Tops $3.08 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One EXMR token can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

