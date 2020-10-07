Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 6.8%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 3,494,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,202,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Get Express alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 198.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 146.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.