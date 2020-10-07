Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,805 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 26,681,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

