Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 704,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

