F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report sales of $607.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.00 million and the highest is $612.50 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $590.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.37.

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. 512,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $83,778,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 100.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

