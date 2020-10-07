Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.68 and its 200 day moving average is $228.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $736.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

