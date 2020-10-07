FarmaTrust Hits Market Cap of $8.24 Million (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1,055.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $647.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FarmaTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.06 or 0.04888287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FarmaTrust is www.farmatrust.com . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

