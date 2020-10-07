Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) fell 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 720,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,593,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

