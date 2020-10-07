Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.48

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $117.98, with a volume of 621589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,211,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,855,170 shares of company stock valued at $155,505,902. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

