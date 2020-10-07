Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.48

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $117.98, with a volume of 621589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,895,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,855,170 shares of company stock valued at $155,505,902. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

