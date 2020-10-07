Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Boosted by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 6,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

