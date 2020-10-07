Financial Analysis: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (OTCMKTS:CEA)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KLM Royal Dutch Airlines alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H -8.38% -10.69% -2.56%

Risk and Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $17.18 billion 0.42 $461.88 million $1.49 14.70

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.