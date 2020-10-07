Financial Review: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. Able Energy (NASDAQ:ABLE)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 11.87, indicating that its stock price is 1,087% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Match Group and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $113.94, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Able Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Able Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 2.05 $431.13 million $4.53 25.26 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 1.99% 14.15% 4.88% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

