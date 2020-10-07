Financial Survey: Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) vs. Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

83.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 4.36% 1.52% 0.99% Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $751.91 million 0.51 $57.78 million $0.38 6.68 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.04 -$217.75 million $0.32 3.59

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helix Energy Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Risk and Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Nine Energy Service on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.