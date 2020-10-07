Financial Survey: Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (OTCMKTS:RBA)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Spindle alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spindle and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 4 4 0 2.33

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Spindle has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.89% 17.77% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spindle and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.00 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 5.27 $149.04 million $1.33 47.75

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spindle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.