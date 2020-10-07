Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $107,224.54

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $107,224.54 and $319,136.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00080189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00068483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021158 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008164 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

