FirmaChain Market Capitalization Achieves $10.97 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One FirmaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. FirmaChain has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00260210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00082348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.01502833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00156435 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

