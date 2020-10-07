First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

