First Hawaiian Bank Has $10.69 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,543,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696,189. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.89. The stock has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.