First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.86 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 5,519,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,447,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

